Rainer Rettig Purchases 5,000 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Rainer Rettig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,969.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of MERC stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Mercer International’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.75%.

MERC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Further Reading

