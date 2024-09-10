Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Insider Jim Beyer Purchases 10,148 Shares of Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Free Report) insider Jim Beyer bought 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.76 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$17,860.48 ($11,906.99).

Jim Beyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Jim Beyer bought 80,279 shares of Regis Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$124,833.85 ($83,222.56).

Regis Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

