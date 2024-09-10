Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Insider Jim Beyer Purchases 10,148 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRLGet Free Report) insider Jim Beyer bought 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.76 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$17,860.48 ($11,906.99).

Jim Beyer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 8th, Jim Beyer bought 80,279 shares of Regis Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$124,833.85 ($83,222.56).

Regis Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02.

About Regis Resources

(Get Free Report)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.