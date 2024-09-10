Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,768 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Planet Fitness worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $83.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The company had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.87.

In related news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

