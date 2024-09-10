Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,574 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Robinhood Markets worth $16,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $40,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $2,622,118.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $2,622,118.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,406 shares of company stock worth $23,490,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

