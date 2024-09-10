Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,259 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,447,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $9,276,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 391,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,877,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STWD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

