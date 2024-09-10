Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $15,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Radian Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 646,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

In related news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

