Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Nutanix worth $16,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $1,384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -859.16, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

