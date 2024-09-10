Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.02 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Maximus were worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Maximus by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth about $2,601,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Maximus by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

