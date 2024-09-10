Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.87 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $17,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 17,318.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,153,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $189.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $210.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

