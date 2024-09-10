Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 791,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Macy’s by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,185,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $62,529,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,371,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Macy’s by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,996,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 332,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.7 %

M stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 483.83 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $842,372. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.