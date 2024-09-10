Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Portland General Electric worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 140.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

