Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Zoom Video Communications worth $17,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $307,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $135,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $307,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,389 shares of company stock worth $6,999,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

