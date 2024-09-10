Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RLI were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 468.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $153.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.01.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. RLI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

