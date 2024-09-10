Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Bath & Body Works worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,669,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,471 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,124 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,406.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,118,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,390 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

