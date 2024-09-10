Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,145 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exponent were worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Exponent by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 119,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exponent by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 1.2 %

EXPO stock opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $668,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,710,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $1,754,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

