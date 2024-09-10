Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,909 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $223.22 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $277.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.64 and its 200 day moving average is $228.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 27.06 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.