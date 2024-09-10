Rhumbline Advisers Sells 20,804 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,804 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Darling Ingredients worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 442,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.1% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

