Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,061 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average is $106.79. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

