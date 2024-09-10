Rhumbline Advisers Sells 41,499 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,499 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,709,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,203 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

