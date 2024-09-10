Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,237 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Ryder System worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of R. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after buying an additional 890,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,647,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,024,000 after buying an additional 170,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after buying an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on R. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $124.17. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $145.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

