Rhumbline Advisers Sells 70,614 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,614 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of ATI worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ATI alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 294.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 46.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in ATI by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000.

ATI Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.