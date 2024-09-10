RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 980,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,299,000 after buying an additional 420,428 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,432,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 272,500 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,554,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 232,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RLJ. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Shares of RLJ opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

