Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,318 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 87.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $8,299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 62.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 109,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Barclays raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,406 shares of company stock valued at $23,490,554 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.