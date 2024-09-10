Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,064,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE ROK opened at $259.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $312.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
