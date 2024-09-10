Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.51

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.51 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 28.10 ($0.37). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 94,435 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £32.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.63 and a beta of -1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.94.

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

