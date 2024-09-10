Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,824 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PRU opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

