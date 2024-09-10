Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $870,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 122,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,028 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $524.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.95. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $528.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.20.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

