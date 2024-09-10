Savant Capital LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,188 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

