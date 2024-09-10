Savant Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

