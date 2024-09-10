Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 112.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 89.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,478,000 after buying an additional 724,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.