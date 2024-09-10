Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Schrödinger worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $16,775,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $8,530,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 235,785 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 80,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,776,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Schrödinger Price Performance
SDGR opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Schrödinger
Schrödinger Company Profile
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schrödinger
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.