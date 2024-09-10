Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Schrödinger worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $16,775,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $8,530,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 235,785 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 80,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,776,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDGR opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

