Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stake Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.61% of Select Medical worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

