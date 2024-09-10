Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,250 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $25,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,070,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,366,000 after purchasing an additional 80,581 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $5,212,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 225,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 537,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $1,326,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judy S. Slotkin bought 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $139,598.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at $372,647.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

