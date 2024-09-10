Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,800 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

