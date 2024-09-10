Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 11,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.288 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

