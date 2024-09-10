Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

Sony Group’s stock is set to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

