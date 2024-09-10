Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Southwest Gas worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,110,000 after buying an additional 207,798 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,117,000 after purchasing an additional 68,254 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.44%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

