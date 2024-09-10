Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 302.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.38.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $323.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of -483.32 and a beta of 1.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $145.76 and a one year high of $359.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

