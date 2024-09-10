Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,226,000 after buying an additional 277,733 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,164,000 after buying an additional 190,931 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,514,000 after buying an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,645,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $323.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of -483.32 and a beta of 1.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $145.76 and a one year high of $359.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.