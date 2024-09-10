SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 228 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1 %

XOM stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a market cap of $453.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

