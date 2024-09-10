State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of State Street by 411.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STT opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.