Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,705 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,818,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,059,000 after buying an additional 972,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,785,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Stellantis by 329.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,609,000 after buying an additional 17,261,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Stellantis by 63.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,811,000 after buying an additional 5,336,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stellantis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,532,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,380,000 after buying an additional 548,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price objective (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

