Stonebrook Private Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 36,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 94,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 92,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,026,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 214,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,532 shares of company stock valued at $34,055,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

