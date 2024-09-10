Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 115,303 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8,835.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,303 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

