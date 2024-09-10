Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 142,992 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 142,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.84% of AutoZone as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,115.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,064.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3,003.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

