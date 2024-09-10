Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 55,348 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12,522.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $487.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.25 and a 200-day moving average of $459.76. The company has a market cap of $452.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,051,467 shares of company stock worth $479,126,615. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

