Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 146,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day moving average of $180.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.