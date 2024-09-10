Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 233,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Iron Mountain as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,750. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM stock opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $114.93. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.24, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

