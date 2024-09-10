Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7,764.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,255 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.35.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

