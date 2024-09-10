Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4,274.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 792,822 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mplx worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

